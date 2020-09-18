STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More patients opt for home care, Veli tops list

A district administration official said the increase in number of home care is helpful in the long run given the spike in cases.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of people under home care has increased drastically in the district last week. Rise in positive cases, lack of staff to be deployed in Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) and increase in number of asymptomatic cases have pushed the health department to encourage home care. As of now, 1,940 people are under home care across the district.

“The major challenge to implement home care was the protest from the locals. However, with increasing numbers, such protests and resistance has subsided. The patients are monitored over phone through respective primary health centres,” said KS Shinu, DMO, Thiruvananthapuram.

With over 114 people under home care, Veli tops the list followed by Pangappara with 100 people. It is followed by Chalai with 78 people while Vilavoorkal has 64 people under home isolaton. “We ensure that people are under home quarantine only in regions that are easily accessible through road. If any of them develops any symptoms, they are moved to hospitals at the earliest. Sufficient ambulances have been deployed for the same,” the DMO said.

A district administration official said the increase in number of home care is helpful in the long run given the spike in cases.“We are at a phase where the number of cases is increasing drastically. Encouraging home care in applicable cases will reduce the pressure on Covid care machinery,” the official said.As of now, there are 3,195 people under treatment in various CFLTCs. However, considering the drain on local bodies through CFLTCs, the district administration is looking to decrease the numbers. The district started home care last month, by allowing health workers with no symptoms to stay at home on a trial basis. 

Comments

