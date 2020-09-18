Respite for tribal folks as forest dept gives nod to build bridge across Karippayar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department has given clearance for the construction of the Kumbichalkadavu bridge across the Karippayar, in Amboori panchayat, which would become a lifeline for over 600 tribal families living in the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary and its fringes.

Besides connecting some lesser-known tourist destinations, the bridge would help the development of a tourism circuit connecting the Neyyar dam with a host of destinations such as the Ponmudi hill station, Meenmutty waterfall and a couple of destinations in Tamil Nadu, including Ambasamudram and Kanyakumari.

The decades-old dream of the residents of Amboori took wings after Parassala MLA C K Hareendran submitted a proposal to the government. Now, the government has sanctioned Rs17 crore for the bridge which would be 253.4 m in length and 11 m wide.

“About 2,500 residents of the tribal hamlets at Karikkuzhi, Chakkappara, Sankumkonam, Kaipanplavila, Thodumala, Thenmala and Kunnathumala are among the beneficiaries. At present, they are depending on country boats to cross the waterbody which is risky during monsoon season,” Hareendran said.

Obtaining clearances from various departments was a hurdle, he said. “The bridge is over the Neyyar dam reservoir and hence clearances from the Dam Safety Authority, Irrigation Department and the Forests and Wildlife Department were required. We expect to start the work in October or November,” he said.

The construction will be completed in one year if the climatic conditions are favourable. Favourable weather and water-level are necessary for completing the piling works in time,” he said. The bridge will have seven spans. A 287-m-long approach road will also be built from the Poochamukku to Bounder Junction.

The bridge will help the development of lesser-known tourist destinations, according to Hareendran. “Also, it will give an alternate base camp for the Agasthyarkoodam trekking. The Kumbichalkadavu can also be developed as a boating destination from where tourists can take trips to the Neyyar sanctuary and even Kappukadu elephant rehabilitation centre,” he said.