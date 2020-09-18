STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sree Chitra Tirunal institute inks pact to develop orthotic devices

The institute also believes that through undertaking such research and development programmes, India could develop its own high-quality affordable technologies.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a fillip to the development of orthopaedic appliances and fracture aids at the national level, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tynor Orthotics Private Ltd. As per a statement issued here, the institute said that Punjab-based Tynor will collaborate with it for the co-development of orthotic devices and to promote joint research programmes in orthotics and rehabilitation.

“Tynor has funded SCTIMST for the research and development of two off-loading devices in patients with diabetic foot ulcers and osteoarthritis. The project is planned for one year with Tynor contributing H27 lakh to the programme,” said Asha Kishore, director, SCTIMST. 

According to her, the main objective of this collaboration is to develop a cluster of orthoses for catering to clinical conditions such as osteoarthritis and diabetic foot ulcer.  At the same time, the institute is of the assessment that owing to the increasing geriatric population which is more prone to diabetes and rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, increasing number of orthopaedic knee surgeries, a growing number of sports injuries in athletics at the global level, a great opportunity is before India to cash in on the situation and become a lead manufacturer of orthoses. Orthoses is a brace, splint, or other artificial external device serving to support the limbs or spinet. 



