25 people at Sree Chitra test COVID-19 positive, no respite from virus spread

While 23 were healthcare workers, two were from the administrative section, as the entire staff and patients at the hospital were tested for the virus.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-five staff-members of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

On the day, 824 fresh cases were reported in the district including four deaths. Among them, 637 cases resulted from local transmission while the source of infection remains unknown in 146 cases.

The number of infections with unknown sources continued to climb even as a total of 36 healthcare workers were newly confirmed with the pathogen.

The deceased are Shaji, 47, from Chempazhanthy, Thankappan Pillai, 87, from Moozhi, Seetha, 94, from Kanjirampara and Soman,65, from Vallichira.  Medical College reported new 31 cases while Karamana reported 13, followed by Peyad (11), Manacaud (9), Thiruvallom (7), Vallakadavu (6), Nemom (6), Poojapura and Vizhinjam (5 each) and Muttathara (4).

On the outskirts, Venjaramoodu reported 26 cases, followed by Parassala with 25 cases.  

Neyyattinkara (15), Ottasekharamangalam (15) and Kalliyoor (10) also reported fresh cases. Among those who tested positive, 104 are under the age of 15 while 141 are aged above 60. 

A total of 1,893 people were newly put under observation in the district while 564 recoveries were also reported. 

As many as 4,046 people are under hospital isolation in the district and 20,875 people are under home quarantine. While 577 samples were sent for testing, 545 results were received on the day. 

Quarry becomes centre of a microcluster in Nellanad

A micro cluster was formed in Anaappara of Nellanad panchayat after 40 people tested positive in connection with a quarry here.

The positive patients include workers in the quarry and their families. The spread came to light when a police officer who is a Nellanad native tested positive in Neyyattinkara prison. A few days later, his brother, a tipper lorry driver, tested positive. Following this, more tests were done in the quarry where the driver frequented.

“After the initial positive cases, more tests were held on Friday when 39 people tested positive. This is the biggest quarry here and has many workers there. The people who work here live in a nearby colony in Vattavila. There are positive cases in the colony too,” said Bindhu Arunkumar, panchayat vice-president.

The positive patients are in Covid First-Line Treatment Centres at Nedunganda and Varkala.  Some Covid positive patients are also in-home care.

Mandapakunnu ward of Nellanad panchayat itself is now a containment zone. However, Nellanad panchayat president Sujith S S said that the functioning of quarries is an issue in the Covid containment efforts.

After being shut down during the initial Covid containment efforts, they were opened recently following government orders.

“Vehicles come from everywhere and we can’t monitor all of them. Though the workers were using masks and other sanitary equipment, many got infected including a shopkeeper right outside the quarry. We have shut down the two quarries in the ward for now,” he said.

