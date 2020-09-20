46.53 per cent students clear KTU’s BTech exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, also known as the Kerala Technological University, has published the final results of its second batch of BTech students (2016 admission) within a month of conducting the eighth-semester examinations.

Of the 34,416 students who registered for the final eighth-semester examination, 16,017 students (46.53%) passed.

Government-aided colleges, with a pass percentage of 65, fared better than government colleges. The latter recorded a success rate of 63 per cent.

Government controlled self-financing and private self-financing colleges recorded success rates of 50.06 per cent and 41.60 per cent respectively.

Of the five preferred branches, the highest pass percentage of 52.64 was recorded in Computer Science and Engineering.

The pass percentages for other major branches are as follows: 50 per cent for Electronics and Communication, 49 per cent for Electrical and Electronics, 47 per cent for Civil Engineering, and 38 per cent for Mechanical Engineering.

The Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam, the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam, scored the highest pass percentage.