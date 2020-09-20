Advanced facilities at two hospitals to boost health sector in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advanced casualty facility for two major hospitals in the district was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

A comprehensive emergency and trauma care centre at the Government Medical College and a new casualty with advanced facilities at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) are expected to boost the health care sector in the state capital.

Working towards decreasing the burden of death and disability through injury, the trauma care centre with modern state of the art facilities has been set up on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It facilitates timely and quality trauma care services under one roof.

“The government is committed to increasing the facilities at the GMC Thiruvananthapuram, which is also the first medical college in the state,” said the chief minister inaugurating the trauma care centre.

He also added that a centre of this kind will ensure that a person in need of emergency care gets the same within the golden hour.

“In ensuring the same triaging will be a decisive factor. In any medical emergency triaging of a patient is important. It means patients arriving at the casualty wing as per their clinical urgency will be shifted to the emergency wing that is divided into three areas: red, yellow and green. Here, at this new centre, the red zone could attend 12 patients, yellow 62 patients and green 12 patients at a time” added the CM.

RCC development assured

Inaugurating the casualty at RCC, Pinarayi said that the development of the hospital will be completed in a timely manner.

“With the cancer patients increasing, the need for extra facilities at RCC was evident prompting the building of the new block with 14 floors. The `187-crore project is expected to boost the cancer care and in providing more infrastructure. Further land has also been given for next stage development of the hospital,” he added.

The casualty in RCC has been set up following the guidelines of NABH. Giving importance to the privacy of the patients, ten patients can be given ICU facility at the same time here.

Triage facility, new beds which will help the patients to be in comfortable positions, intensive care facility near all beds and a new area for bystanders have all been set up at RCC with a budget of `1 crore.