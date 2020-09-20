STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Advanced facilities at two hospitals to boost health sector in Thiruvananthapuram

A comprehensive emergency and trauma care centre at the Government Medical College and a new casualty with advanced facilities at RCC are expected to boost the health care sector in the capital.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

The new casualty block in Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

The new casualty block in Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advanced casualty facility for two major hospitals in the district was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

 A comprehensive emergency and trauma care centre at the Government Medical College and a new casualty with advanced facilities at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) are expected to boost the health care sector in the state capital. 

Working towards decreasing the burden of death and disability through injury, the trauma care centre with modern state of the art facilities has been set up on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It facilitates timely and quality trauma care services under one roof. 

“The government is committed to increasing the facilities at the GMC Thiruvananthapuram, which is also the first medical college in the state,” said the chief minister inaugurating the trauma care centre.  

He also added that a centre of this kind will ensure that a person in need of emergency care gets the same within the golden hour.

“In ensuring the same triaging will be a decisive factor. In any medical emergency triaging of a patient is important. It means patients arriving at the casualty wing as per their clinical urgency will be shifted to the emergency wing that is divided into three areas: red, yellow and green. Here, at this new centre, the red zone could attend 12 patients, yellow 62 patients and green 12 patients at a time” added the CM.

RCC development assured

Inaugurating the casualty at RCC, Pinarayi said that the development of the hospital will be completed in a timely manner. 

“With the cancer patients increasing, the need for extra facilities at RCC was evident prompting the building of the new block with 14 floors. The `187-crore project is expected to boost the cancer care and in providing more infrastructure. Further land has also been given for next stage development of the hospital,” he added.

The casualty in RCC has been set up following the guidelines of NABH. Giving importance to the privacy of the patients, ten patients can be given ICU facility at the same time here. 

Triage facility, new beds which will help the patients to be in comfortable positions, intensive care facility near all beds and a new area for bystanders have all been set up at RCC with a budget of `1 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram hospitals
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp