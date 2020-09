By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Applications have been invited for admission to 50 per cent PG seats sanctioned in Applied Science Colleges of the Institute of Human Resource Development (IHRD) for the 2020-21 academic year.

The colleges in Adoor, Dhanuvachapuram, Mavelikkara and Kundara are affiliated to the University of Kerala.

To submit the applications, log on to: http://ihrd.kerala.gov.in/cascap.

For more details, visit the website: www.ihrd.ac.in.