KU appointment scam: CB for dropping case against accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has recommended closure of the case against the accused in the 2005 Kerala University Assistant appointment scam.

The investigating agency made the recommendation on the basis of its probe and also the legal opinion it received from various quarters.

The accused in the case include Kerala University former Vice-Chancellor M K Ramachandran Nair, Pro-Vice-Chancellor V Jayaprakash, registrar K A Hashim and Left-affiliated syndicate members A A Rasheed, K A Andrews and N V Russel.

Another syndicate member B S Rajeev, who was also an accused, later passed away.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the recruitment to 350 vacancies to the University Assistant (UA) Grade-II post that began in 2005.

Over 45,000 candidates appeared for the examination from which 175 got appointed. However, a large number of candidates moved court questioning the fairness of the selection process.

In the report filed before the court, the Police Superintendent probing the case said he was convinced that the OMR sheets of the exam, which was crucial evidence in the case, could not be retrieved by any means.

The report also said the investigation could not establish who the actual beneficiaries of the alleged illegal appointment were.

The investigating officer also cited legal opinion received from the Director-General of Prosecution, the Advocate General and various government pleaders that there was no logic in continuing with the case. Interestingly, the report was filed in the court on the eve of the retirement of the investigating officer from service.

It was based on a complaint filed by Sujith S Kurup, former Senate member of the University of Kerala, that the case was registered against the accused. Sujith termed as a farce the decision of the Crime Branch to drop the case without even recording his statement.

Former Kerala University Syndicate member R S Sasikumar was also instrumental in unearthing the alleged scam.

Sujith and Sasikumar said they will soon move the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the appointment scam.