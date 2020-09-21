STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector exhorts vigil as COVID-19 cases in Trivandrum likely to rise 

892 more test Covid +ve; people told to visit shops only once a week, use online services

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Sunday registered 892 new cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases in the district to 7,133. Meanwhile, 478 people recovered from the viral disease.

With cases surging, the district administration has called for alertness and adherence to the Covid protocol on the part of everyone. In a statement issued here, District Collector Navjot Khosa said people should introspect whether they are fulfilling their social responsibility of protecting themselves, and thereby others. 

“The infection transmission may only get worse in the coming days. The key will be to protect oneself. The concept now is to live with the virus. But it should be with caution,” Khosa said. 

The district collector also stipulated that, while wedding/funeral functions should be conducted with permissible numbers and by following the Covid protocol, people should dissuade themselves from the habit of going to shops every day. “It is advisable to go to shops once a week. Not every day. Also, people should make use of the online delivery services of shops/restaurants to good effect,” she added.

Among the newly infected persons, 365 are women and 527 men. Of them, 119 persons are aged above 60 while 99 are below 15. Two deaths — 48-year-old Baiju of Kunthaloor and 58-year-old Alikhan of Balaramapuram — were confirmed as due to Covid.  The district currently has 26,519 persons under surveillance

