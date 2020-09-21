STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life Mission: Make papers of deal public, says Chennithala

He said he would wait for two more days to take a final call.

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has threatened to quit his membership of Life Mission committee if the government continues to deny him a copy of the documents related to the controversial project at Vadakkanchery. 

“It has been 40 days since I had requested for the documents. It is undemocratic to deny the documents to a committee member,” said Chennithala.

He said he would wait for two more days to take a final call. The project became controversial after opposition parties alleged that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold-smuggling case, received commission in the construction of the Life Mission project funded by the Red Crescent Society in Vadakkanchery. 

