Vilappilsala bus shelter women-friendly with Oppam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: FOR women, it is worth waiting at the recently-opened bus shelter at Vilappilsala. This is perhaps the most comfortable bus stop for women in the state where a host of facilities are arranged for them.

They include a kiosk for nursing mothers, napkin vending machine, incinerator and above all clean toilets. The women-friendly bus shelter is part of the women empowerment programme named ‘Oppam’ conceived by Kattakada MLA I B Sathish.

The project aims to address the health issues faced by travelling women owing to the lack of toilets, according to Sathish. “This is the first among the five female-friendly bus shelters coming up in my constituency. The Vilappilsala bus shelter would be the first-of-its-kind in the state,” he said.

Sathish said the new bus shelters will be of big help for travellers in the wake of the Covid-19. Other specialties of the centre are solar lighting, fans and benches. Men have a separate toilet section at the centre. The 320-sqft building was designed and built by the Habitat Technology Group.

The upkeep of shelters would be assigned with women groups. Besides keeping the toilets clean, their presence will instil a sense of security in the visitors. In return, these groups can utilise the commercial area free of cost, where they can run a vegetable stall, snack shop or the like. At Vilappilsala, the local Kudumbashree unit has started a fruit and vegetable shop. Food products made by Kudumbashree units are also available here.

The wayside amenity centres are the second phase of a slew of programmes to make the Kattakada constituency women-friendly. In the first phase, menstrual care rooms with toilet facilities were set up in all government and aided schools. Other locations where women-friendly bus shelters are being built are Kundamankadavu, Ooroottambalam, Naruvamoodu and Amachal.