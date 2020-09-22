Heavy rain: Shutters of major dams opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shutters of all major dams have been opened in the wake of heavy rain lashing across the district. Two shutters of Peppara dam, three shutters of Aruvikkara barrage and four shutters of Neyyar dam were opened as the water level in the reservoirs rose up. Red alert was sounded in Peppara, where two shutters were raised up to 10cm each. The current water level is 107.30m as against the permissible level of 107.50m.

In Aruvikkara barrage, two shutters are opened up to 50cm and one up to 25cm. The water level here is 46.37cm. The full reserve capacity of the barrage is 46.60m. In Neyyar dam, the current water level is 83.49m and the permissible water level here is 84.75 m. Despite the water level here gradually increasing, the situation is under control, according to officials.

“It did not rain much in the afternoon but there are rain clouds. However, since the dam shutters were already opened before the rain gained strength, the situation is under control,” said a dam official. Meanwhile, in Nedumangad taluk, where it rained heavily, one house was fully destroyed while 15 others were partially destroyed.

“We have identified camps sufficient to move people in quarantine, above the age of 60 as well as the other people who don’t fall in any of these categories. Covid protocol will be strictly followed,” said Anil Kumar, Nedumangad tahsildar. If the shutters of Aruvikkara barrage are further raised, water level is expected to rise in the Karamana river which would subsequently lead to flash floods.