Honour for SCERT’s  ‘Aksharavriksham’ project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Aksharavriksham’ project of the State Council For Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been selected for India Book of Records’ national award. The project, aimed at encouraging the creative skills of children, received 56,249 entries through School Wiki. The selected works were compiled by SCERT and published in 10 volumes. The national honour is for publishing the largest number of children’s works by an academic institution.