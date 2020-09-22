Kazhakoottam Junction turns a death trap for motorists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The incessant rain has worsened the woes of pedestrians and motorists at Kazhakoottam Junction, which is turning into a death trap. The monsoon has literally halted the construction activities at the National Highway. According to the authorities, they will be able to carry out tarring work only after the rain stops. On Monday, the situation turned from bad to worse for the commuters and pedestrians as there was knee-deep mud on the stretch.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, along with NHAI officials, visited the spot to review the current situation. According to NHAI authorities, the project is right on track and 40% of the work has been completed. “We have requested the authorities to control the heavy traffic on the stretch to carry out rectification measures on the road. The authorities are yet to enforce traffic diversion. We will be able to complete the work of the entire stretch by April 2021,” the official added.

Chandavila ward councillor Bindu S said that accidents are a regular affair at the spot and there is stiff protest from the residents and motorists. “The main issue is that the NH authorities started the work of the main road without making the service road motorable and also because service road is only on one side of the road,” said Bindu. Niju R S, an employee of Technopark and daily commuter, said the rain has worsened the situation. “Earlier, there was dust issue and heavy pollution because of the construction work. Now after the monsoon rains, the stretch has turned more dangerous. I have seen people pushing the car out from the mud,” said Niju R S.

Though the district administration has given directive to the police to divert the traffic, the police authorities are unable to enforce it because of the long-distance de-routes. According to ACP R Anil Kumar, Cyber City Kazhakoottam, if the diversion is enforced, buses will have to travel 14 km more to reach the location. “Distance via diversion routes are longer and hence for the convenience of the public we didn’t enforce it. There will be more complaints if the commuters have to travel 14km more to reach the spot,” said Anil Kumar. He said the work is progressing.

“They lay metal every day but because of the rain and loose sand it’s not staying. Unfortunately they are unable to undertake tarring works because of the rain. They have mobilised the construction materials and tarring work will start once the rain stops,” Anil added.Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday visited the spot along with NHAI officials and the contractor to review the current situation. Following the visit Minister held a meeting with NHAI authorities and Assistant Commissioner of Police to find a temporary solution to the issue.

The minister directed the authorities to divert heavy vehicles via Vettucaud -Kattayikonam and aniyapuram -Coastal road to reduce the heavy traffic in the Kazhakoottam stretch. Minister said that the work of the Kazhakoottam flyover is fast progressing despite the pandemic situation and he said that the work of only two pillars is remaining.