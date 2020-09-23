12 police officers test Covid positive, 11 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 12 police officers, including those from Karamana, Thampanoor, Valiyathura stations and railway police, tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Last week, four officers at Karamana station had tested positive while on Monday alone close to 20 police officials had tested positive in the district. The number of police officials on duty testing positive is gradually rising in the district.

There were 681 fresh cases, including eleven Covid deaths, on Tuesday. Among them 526 persons got infected through local transmission, while the source of infection is not known in 130 cases. The number of infections with no known source continues to go up, while 23 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The deceased are Latha, 40, from Kadakkavoor, Dharmadasan, 67, from Nedumangad, Aravindakshan, 68, from Venjaramoodu, Radhakrishnan, 68, from Aruvikkara, Saidali, 30, from Karimadom, Preeji, 38, from Parassala, Shameer, 38, from Vallakadavu, Muhammad Hani, 68, from Perumathura, Appu, 70, from Peringuzhi, Balakrishnan, 81, from Chirayinkeezhu and Surendran, 54, from Vattiyoorkavu.

As on Tuesday, 2,071 people are newly under observation in the district, while 469 recoveries were also reported in the district. As many as 4,011 people are currently under hospital isolation and 22,051 people are under home quarantine. The district also has pregnant patients and 22 children in the list of total active cases.

Anavoor Nagappan in self-quarantine

CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan went into self-quarntine after Nemom area secretary Parakkuzhi Surendran tested positive for Covid. Nagappan is in the primary contact list of Surendran.