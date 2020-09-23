BJP alleges large-scale irregularities in local body poll voters’ list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP has alleged that large-scale irregularities are being carried out in the revision of voters’ list for the upcoming local body election with the connivance of CPM-affiliated officials. BJP district president V V Rajesh said names of hundreds of new applicants to the voters’ list have been excluded despite uploading all the required documents online and producing them before officials during the hearing process.

“The officials are singling out non-CPM voters and excluding them from the list. It is the fear of a massive electoral drubbing due to issues such as the gold smuggling case that prompts the ruling party to carry out such activities,” Rajesh said.The BJP leader said proper e-receipts were not issued to applicants when they uploaded the required documents on the State Election Commission website. This has made exclusion of their names easier, he alleged.

Rajesh pointed out instances in which a large number of applicants were excluded from the list in Chalai and Nemom wards of City Corporation. He also warned of massive protests if the poll panel does not prevent such illegal actions carried out by CPM-affiliated officials.