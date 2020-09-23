Chattambi Swamy to get memorial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A memorial for Renaissance leader Chattambi Swamy will come up in the capital, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Pinarayi said a memorial for another Renaissance stalawart Sree Narayana Guru was the fulfillment of a long-pending wish of the government. A statue of the Guru was installed at the Observatory Hills near Museum Junction on Monday to mark the centenary of the spiritual leader’s “Namukku Jathiyilla” (I have no caste) declaration. As part of the government’s 100 day action plan, various initiatives are being launched at present, Pinarayi added.