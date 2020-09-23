Thomas Isaac puts forth two offers and a demand to govt staff unions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has put forth two offers and a condition before the government employee organisations after they expressed strong dissent to the salary challenge. However, the state government has informed them that there is no going back on the decision, but urged them to revert to it by Wednesday evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said appropriate action will be taken depending on the outcome of the talks Thomas Isaac had with the employee organisations.

At the meeting, Isaac informed the office-bearers of NGO Union and NGO Association that the one-month salary already deducted from the employees will be returned after taking a loan. The second offer is that the Provident Fund loan and the Onam festival advance to be repaid could be given more time. The third is a condition that three days salary will be cut for 10 months.

Isaac put forth the offers and condition before the talks with the organisations on Tuesday evening after they threatened to go on a strike against the government’s decision. The finance minister informed them that those employees who draw less salary will not be included in the salary challenge.

The NGO Union representatives, owing allegiance to the CPM, said they will get back after holding talks with the other members. But the Congress-led NGO Association said the offers put forth by the minister show that there are no financial constraints for the LDF government. They disagreed to the demand outrightly. The State Employees and Teachers Organisation (SETO) flayed the state government’s stand and said it will approach the court and go on a strike.