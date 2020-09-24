STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 firemen, 22 cops test Covid positive

Dist reports 852 new cases, three deaths; infection among police officials remains high

Published: 24th September 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten firemen with Attingal fire station tested positive here in two days. The tests were done after a symptomatic official here tested positive. One among them has been admitted to Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, while seven are at a CFTLC in Vattiyoorkavu and two in room quarantine. More tests will be done on Thursday.

Apart from this, another 22 police officials tested positive in the district on the day, including six officials from Thumba station alone. The number of police officials testing positive in the district remains high on third consecutive day with 15 cases on Monday and 12 cases on Tuesday.A total of 852 fresh Covid cases were declared on Wednesday, including three deaths.  Among them 640 persons were infected through local transmission, while the source of infection is not known in 184 cases.

The number of infections with no known source continues the increasing trend. A total of 23 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Wednesday. The deceased are Pauloson (68) from Puthukurichi, Saleela (49) from Peroorkada and Mohanan (64) from Peyad. The district now has 7,877 active cases among whom 23 are children and 24 are pregnant patients.As on Wednesday, 2,236 people are newly under observation in the district. A total of 321 recoveries were also reported.

