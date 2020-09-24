Congress promoting extremist forces: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the Congress has been promoting extremist forces to sabotage the Left government in the state. The right wing is trying to bring together all such forces against the government and Left front, he claimed.“In West Bengal, Maoists were brought under a vast alliance to sabotage Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee-led government. In Kerala, Congress and the UDF leadership are planning such a move against Pinarayi Vijayan government,” alleged Kodiyeri.

Maoists should realise that they cannot change the society through extremism. Now they are justifying even Lashkar-e-Toiba, terming it an anti-imperialist organisation. The CPM state secretary was speaking at the release of the book ‘Kadu Kayarunna Indian Maoism’ (The Subversion of Indian Maoism), written by CPM central committee member M V Govindan. Releasing the book, CPM politburo member S Ramchandran Pillai said today’s Maoists cannot claim the tradition of the Naxalite movement in 1960-80.