Move to cancel OP hours at PHCs faces backlash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district authorities’ move to cancel afternoon OPs at family health centres and primary health centres to deploy doctors for Covid-19 duty is facing backlash with political parties raising objection. Ruling party leaders fear the decision would backfire in the run-up to the upcoming local body elections. However, with an HR crisis looming large over the pandemic containment efforts, the district authorities have decided to go ahead with the plan. The capital has over 8,446 active cases now and the number of patients requiring critical care is also on the rise.

According to officials, mobilising doctors and staff from the existing machinery is the only way to deal with the current crisis as fresh appointments would take time. Extended OP hours at PHCs were introduced by the current administration as part of the Ardram Mission scheme. “We are dealing with a pandemic which is beyond our control and this is not the time to indulge in politics. The only priority before us is to run the system efficiently and to keep a check on the mortality rate. We are going ahead with the decision to withdraw doctors from OPs,” said a senior health official.

Smaller CFLTCs to shut down

Furthermore, the district authorities are planning to shut down more CFLTCs and use resources judiciously for containment efforts. “It was a mistake on our part to approve CFLTCs as per the request of panchayats and local authorities. There are around 25 functioning CFLTCs in the district currently and we have decided to shut down ones with less occupancy. Wise utilisation of resources is crucial, hence, we have decided to run only large CFLTCs,” said a health official.

District panchayat president V K Madhu said that some panchayats have protested the withdrawal of doctors. “It’s normal to have resistance as local authorities are concerned about the welfare of the people under their jurisdiction. The National Health Mission (NHM) is trying to recruit more doctors. Postings so far have proved inadequate, so we will have to bear with the cancellation of OPs. This is a time of crisis,” said Madhu.

At present, the OP timing at family health centres is from 9am to 7pm. “An average of hardly 8 to 10 patients come for consultation during the afternoon hours. Those coming to the these centres usually suffer from mild health issues. Even if a patient is severe, taluk hospitals can cater to their needs,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Goverment Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has also announced a strike demanding the posting of more doctors and healthcare staff to deal with the spiralling caseload in the state capital. “We want the authorities to shut down CFLTCs which are proving to be a waste of money and resources. We demand more critical care infrastructure in every district to reduce the number of deaths. The number of cases is fluctuating and the cases may double by next week. It is high time the government took measures to boost the morale of healthcare staff,” said KGMOA general secretary G S Vijayakrishnan.

