STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poojapura Panchakarma Ayurveda Institute gets 30-bed Covid centre

The project has been co-funded by Cisco and Samhita Ventures. 

Published: 25th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A medic conducting rapid COVID-19 test. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parliamentarians with Innovators for India (PIIndia), a national Covid-19 response and action group co-founded by Anil K Antony has set up a 30-bed fully equipped recovery centre at the Panchakarma Ayurveda Institute at Poojapura. The initiative which is headed by Shashi Tharoor, MP, has been completed with the collaboration of a design team from the Anant National University, Gujarat led by Dr Miniya Chatterjee. The centre, which has been handed over to the district authorities, will start functioning on Friday. The project has been co-funded by Cisco and Samhita Ventures. 

Earlier, the PIIndia team and Anant National University had set up a 20-bed Covid-19 First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram. The team involved has totally set up five more such facilities, a 75-bed centre in Rajkot; among others. Anil told TNIE that a total of 725 beds across seven centres have been handed over to the authorities so far. He exuded confidence that the new facility at Poojappura will definitely be a massive boost to the state’s defence in the fight against Covid-19.

“Despite diverse fields of work, different political affiliations - it is apt and important that we all came together keeping public interest and national interest in mind, as a concerted effort would be the most effective way in containing the pandemic,” said Anil, who is also national coordinator, PIIndia. The PIIndia has over a dozen MPs in its team, alongside organisations and institutions who all wanted to seek and utilise innovation as a tool to fight Covid-19.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid centre COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp