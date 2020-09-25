STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Situation alarming as Covid cases with unknown sources of infection surge

Identifying a source when a person has many contacts is not practical, say health officials

Published: 25th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By  Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid cases with no known sources of infection is on the rise in the district. Similarly, a rise in cases surrounding establishments is also going up.  The health department in turn is adapting to the changing patterns to identify more positive cases. On Thursday alone, 142 cases with no known sources of infection were reported indicating the spread of the virus across the district.On Wednesday, cases with no known sources of infection were 184 while on Tuesday 130 such cases were reported. On Monday, 103 cases with no known sources were reported. 

In the case of establishments, 110 people had recently tested positive in an establishment, over 50 at a care home, close to 40 at another care home and even at the Secretariat.“People are travelling to many places and the tracking is comparatively difficult with many testing positive. Identifying a source when a person has many contacts is not practical. Instead we identify their contacts and quarantine them. Even though the human resource is being stretched, local level contact tracing is still being done. We also have many tests being done in private labs. So even if we don’t do tests in a specific area, people are getting tested and such cases come to light,” said Dr K S Shinu, DMO, Thiruvananthapuram.

On an average 5,000 tests are done in the district every day of which half is in the private sector and the other half is in government.While there is focus on infections from no known sources, equal emphasis is given on monitoring the establishments. The DMO said that the focus is now on such centres which have more workers.

“We have been doing tests in establishments where people are working in close quarters and have found many cases during these tests. All orphanages and care centres are also seeing massive tests and we are detecting spreads. Our strategy will be amended to suit the turn of tides as we go along,” said Dr Shinu.
With possible increase in cases in sight, two CFTCs with higher bed capacity and hospital for category B patients are being set up in the district now. However, even as the Covid spread escalates, the district is looking at a major shortage in human resources. Close to 140 PG doctors will leave the compulsory service after the completion of their service duration.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp