Unhappy with girl child, father kills 40-day-old infant by throwing her into Thiruvananthapuram's river

The Thiruvallam police have arrested Unnikrishnan and he confessed to the police that he decided to kill her as the newly born infant was a girl.

Published: 25th September 2020 12:36 PM

crime, abuse, illustrations, graphic, girl child

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 40-day-old girl infant was killed by father, who threw her into the Karamana river at Pachalloor in Thiruvananthapuram late Thursday.

The Thiruvallam police have arrested Unnikrishnan and he confessed to the police that he decided to kill her as the newly born infant was a girl. According to police, the incident took place around 7 pm on Thursday when Unnikrishnan reached the banks of Vallathin Kadavu near Pachalloor and had thrown the infant who was covered in a plastic cover.

The accused landed in the police net after an eye-witness Rajan noticed him on the banks under suspicious circumstances. The witness had also spotted him on Wednesday night as well. The police said Unnikrishnan had planned to kill the child for the last few weeks. The body of the infant was recovered by the police with the help of fire force and local divers and shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital. The inquest proceedings have been completed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Unnikrishnan will be produced before the magistrate, police said.

