STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

With no streetlights, Kovalam turns risky after dark

The stretch from the junction to the beach plunges into darkness by 6.30pm and the area gets deserted.

Published: 25th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of the beach at Kovalam before pandemic outbreak

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government plans to throw open the tourism sector in the state by October, Kovalam, a popular tourist destination has turned into a scary spot after dusk due to the lack of streetlights on many stretches. Except for the few solar lights functioning near the beach, street lights set up by the Tourism Department have been non-functional for close to four months, posing a great threat to the residents and pedestrians.

The stretch from the junction to the beach plunges into darkness by 6.30pm and the area gets deserted. For shopkeepers already in distress due to the decline in business, the situation is posing a greater challenge as people hesitate to come out of their homes after 6pm.All the shops on the stretch to the beach close down by 7pm. “It is hard to see a single person on road after sundown. Women and the few foreigners staying here are frightened to come out at night. The working streetlights are the ones installed by the panchayat on pocket roads and some parts of the main road. Even if the shops are allowed to function till 9pm from October, we fear that no will come to this area until the street lights are repaired,” says M Rashid, a shopkeeper.

Several residents found a fault with the Tourism Department for its complacency in solving the issue despite undertaking maintenance work at regular intervals. According to Kovalam SHO P Anil Kumar, the matter has been brought to the notice of Tourism Department officials. “We have requested the department to repair the lights soon. Kovalam may witness a good rush of domestic visitors when tourists spots are reopened. However, the absence of streetlights will deter travellers in exploring the town. Though we have been conducting regular patrolling, antisocial elements make the best use of the dark,” adds Anil Kumar.

Lights will be back
“Many of the streetlights got damaged due to lightning and rain. Repair work was delayed as the annual maintenance contract (AMC) couldn’t be renewed in January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are around 257 streetlights under our jurisdiction in Kovalam. The contract is waiting for the tourism director’s approval. Once okayed, maintenance work will commence immediately. We hope that lights will be restored fully before the tourism season begins,” said Prem Bhas, tourism information officer, Kovalam.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp