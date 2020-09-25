STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work begins on two housing complexes

The construction of two LIFE Mission housing complexes began in the capital district on Thursday.

Published: 25th September 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of two LIFE Mission housing complexes began in the capital district on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the projects through videoconferencing. The complexes are being built in Azhoor Panchayat and Seemanthapuram in Madavoor panchayat. Once they are built, 80 families will have a new home.

 “The aim of LIFE mission was to give a house and improve the living conditions of deserving candidates,” Pinarayi said. Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen was present during the inaugural function. In Azhoor, the project is being implemented for `6.72 crore on one acre of land at Gandhi Memorial and will benefit 44 families. Each house will have two rooms, one hall, a kitchen and a toilet. Deputy Speaker V Sasi laid the foundation stone here. 

