Launch of first digi library under local body on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first digital library in the state under a local body will be inaugurated in Chemmaruthi panchayat on Saturday. The project is being launched as part of the digitisation efforts in local bodies across the state.The digital library has books from world classics to medical and engineering entrance and PSC guides. The setting up of digital libraries under local bodies is a first step to a transition from the libraries. With a generational shift from paperback to digital platforms, the local libraries will also follow suit.

The inauguration of the library will be done by MLA V Joy at Thokkadu cultural centre. Over 1000 Malayalam books are also part of the collection including writings of Kovilan, M Mukundan, Sethu, Madhavikutty and the likes.On Monday, the panchayat will also take a step closer to e governance. The Integrated Local Governance Management Solutions (ILGMS) a system of e governance which had its trial run at Chemmaruthi will be implemented permanently in 150 panchayats across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the ILGMS software on Monday.

“The trial here has been a success. We will continue to use ILGMS and slowly all local bodies will follow suit. We were using various software for different purposes and now, all works from birth registration to plans, everything will be available in the ILGMS software through which we can monitor files and their progress. Inordinate delay in documents can be sorted out with the help of the new system,” said A H Salim, president, Chemmaruthi panchayat.