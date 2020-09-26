MCH occupancy exceeds 80%, GH to set up Covid ICU

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demand for more emergency care and infrastructure is increasing following the surge in the number of Category C Covid-19 patients in the district. According to sources, the occupancy of Covid patients at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, including ICU and other beds, has exceeded 80 per cent.This has prompted the General Hospital (GH)-- the second-line treatment centre in the district--to set up special a Covid-19 ICU ward to ensure proper care for the patients. Though efforts are on to increase the number of beds, the government is yet to allot the human resources requested by both the MCH and GH.

Currently, the MCH is treating 445 patients and the condition of 25 of them is critical. It has earmarked 538 beds for Covid care, including 248 ICU beds. Recently, the MCH objected to treating more patients citing staff shortage. Hence, a section of category C patients are landing at the GH, which do not have dedicated Covid ICUs. It is learnt that an average of 13 to 15 Category C patients are getting admitted at GH daily.

Recently, the authorities raised the number of Covid beds at GH to 300 to cater to the growing demand. According to GH authorities, the work to set up a 25-bed ICU facility is ongoing. Also, the GH has demanded 90 staff nurses, 40 nursing assistants and 30 doctors to run the ICU facility, which would start functioning within a week or two. Meanwhile, efforts are on in full swing to shut down the CFLTCs and to tide over the staff shortage.

According to GH authorities they have been receiving Category C patients for the past 10 days. “We are converting one of the wards here into Covid-19 ICU. A majority of the Category C patients have breathing issues and we are treating them with oxygen. We need to set up an emergency care facility in case the condition of the patient gets worse. Normally they need only oxygen support, which we are providing round the clock,” said the official. The official said that a majority of the rooms have no ventilation and are airconditioned which is not suitable for setting up Covid ICUs.

“We need a well-ventilated facility and hence we have decided to convert a pay ward. The work is fast progressing, but we are facing a staff shortage. We cannot operate the ICUs without adequate staff. The ICU facility will start functioning only when the District Medical Office deploys the required staff. We may be able to deploy an adequate number of doctors but without staff nurses, it is impossible,” said the official. It is learnt that 27 health care workers have turned Covid-19 positive recently. Meanwhile, efforts are on to wind up the CFLTCs in the district to mobilise more healthcare workers for emergency deployment.

445 held for Covid protocol violation across state

T’Puram:The state police on Friday arrested 445 persons in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state. A total of 1,362 cases were registered and 41 vehicles seized. Police identified as many as 5,933 people who did not wear face masks. Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, Kollam rural recorded the most number of violations in the state. In the rural limits, a total of 640 cases were registered. In the city limits, a total of 170 cases were registered.

Thiruvananthapuram rural limit recorded 173 cases while the city reported 127 cases. Malappuram, Wayanad, Idukki and Kannur districts which saw a spike in positive cases witnessed less number of violations. The least reported district is Kannur with no arrests. However, two cases were registered there. Police said patrolling to find out Covid protocol violations will be intensified in the coming days as cases with unknown sources of infection are rapidly rising in the state.