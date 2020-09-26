Water quality to be tested at chemistry labs in 10 schools 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Testing the quality of water in wells will become easier in Vamanapuram as around 10 higher secondary schools in the constituency will modify their chemistry labs for the purpose soon. Government Model HSS Venjarammoodu, VHSS Mulavana, Government VHSS Kallara, Government Girls HSS Mithrummala, Government HSS Barathannoor, Ekbal HSS Peringammala, SKVHSS Nandiyodu, PHKM VHMSS Panavur, SNVHSS Aanad and Janatha HSS Thembammoodu will get the facility under the scheme inaugurated at the state-level on September 7.

D K Murali, MLA, has allocated `15 lakh from the development fund for setting up the labs. At present, people here are depend on Public Health Lab in the city. “The local labs would help people to test the water quality at a nominal rate,” said Murali. The scheme was launched by Haritha Kerala Mission with the support of education department, water resources department and local self government department. As many as 480 schools have been chosen to start the lab in the first phase.