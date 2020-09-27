15-month-old infant mowed down by bike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 15-month-old infant died after she was mowed down by a speeding motorcycle in front of her residence at Panayarakunnu in Balaramapuram. The deceased is Nakshatra aka Kalyani. The police have registered a case against the motorcycle rider under Section 304A (culpable homicide, not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.25pm at Panayarakunnu-Kottukal road on Friday. As the front gate of the house was open, the infant ran outside and a speeding motorcycle hit her. At that time, her mother was in the kitchen and no one was there to look after the infant. The rider could not see her running to the road as it was spontaneous. The kid who sustained serious head injuries died on Saturday morning.