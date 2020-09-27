STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh Covid-19 count hits 1,000-mark, likely increase in casualties remains a major concern

871 infected through local contact | The increasing trend may continue till the second week of October, says DMO  

Published: 27th September 2020

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the district reporting over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Saturday, the medical fraternity is worried over the likelihood of a rise in the casualty rate in the coming days. The health department expects the cases to continue with the increasing trend for two more weeks.On the day, 1,050 fresh Covid cases were announced along with two deaths. Among the new cases, 871 are infections through local transmission while the source of infection remains unknown in 152 cases. Till date, the district has had 31,221 positive cases, of which 22,565 persons have recovered. The number of casualties in the district stands at 208, the highest in the state. 

District Medical Officer K S Shinu said the increasing trend may continue till the second week of October before receding.“The district is well prepared for any adversity. We have had enough time to mobilise our resources. The alarming numbers are also a result of increased testing. Close to 5,000 tests are done in the district every day, in the public and private sectors together. People need to remain on guard and follow the Covid protocol. All offices which are slowly coming back to full attendance should also follow the protocol. We have noticed an increase in cluster formations based on establishments,” the DMO said. 

Rajendra Pilankatta, head of the department of biochemistry, Central University of  Kerala, expressed concern over the possibility of casualties increasing. “The increased movement will adversely affect the reverse quarantine strategy and, in turn, infect more people in the vulnerable category. This could increase casualties. The increased  testing, considering the population density, is also a factor in the big numbers. Another worrying trend is that Thiruvananthapuram also has a floating population. The aged population here is high in all sections of society,” he said.

While people seem to have realised the importance of using facemasks, their use is not proper even now, Rajendra said.“People wear it haphazardly. And some can’t afford good quality masks. The government should look at the possibility of rationing protective gear at a subsidised rate through one of the public distribution facilities,” he said.

Worryingly, among the total patients who tested positive on the day, 137 are above the age of 60 while 123 are below the age of 15. A total of 22 healthcare workers are also among the new cases.  The deceased are Mohanan (60) from Aruvikkara and Aneendran (45) from Ottasekharamangalam. On Saturday, 4,344 people were newly put under observation in the district. While 373 recoveries were also reported on the day, the number of active cases in the district rose to 9,519.

