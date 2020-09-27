STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government plans more organisations like KIIFB: Fin Min Thomas Isaac

The minister emphasised the need for new modes to source funds for public sector investment.

Published: 27th September 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Thomaas_Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government plans to introduce more organisations similar to the model of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to fund infrastructure development worth `2 lakh crore, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. He was speaking at an event held to mark the 110th anniversary of the exile of Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai, via videoconferencing on Saturday. 

“`2 lakh crore is not a small amount, but can be realised. Public investment worth `75,000 crore is possible through the state budget. The `2-lakh-crore funding is to tread a different path from the conventional development trajectory. New infrastructure projects will create more job opportunities for the educated,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need for new modes to source funds for public sector investment. “New models like that of KIIFB will help the government to mobilise funds from institutions which cannot be approached by the government directly. The government will not keep away from new models fearing controversies,” he said. Kerala Medica Academy chairman R S Babu presided over the function. He said the ancestral house of Ramakrishna Pillai will be made a study centre in association with the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIFB Thomas Isaac
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp