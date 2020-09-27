Government plans more organisations like KIIFB: Fin Min Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government plans to introduce more organisations similar to the model of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to fund infrastructure development worth `2 lakh crore, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. He was speaking at an event held to mark the 110th anniversary of the exile of Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai, via videoconferencing on Saturday.

“`2 lakh crore is not a small amount, but can be realised. Public investment worth `75,000 crore is possible through the state budget. The `2-lakh-crore funding is to tread a different path from the conventional development trajectory. New infrastructure projects will create more job opportunities for the educated,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need for new modes to source funds for public sector investment. “New models like that of KIIFB will help the government to mobilise funds from institutions which cannot be approached by the government directly. The government will not keep away from new models fearing controversies,” he said. Kerala Medica Academy chairman R S Babu presided over the function. He said the ancestral house of Ramakrishna Pillai will be made a study centre in association with the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.