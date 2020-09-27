‘Kerala has made great strides in Responsible Tourism’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the world is discussing the idea of development of local communities through tourism, Kerala has already made rapid strides in that field, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a message on the eve of World Tourism Day on Sunday (September 27).The Minister said the state was able to ensure local development by implementing Responsible Tourism (RT) which has now become a model for the world. He said the main aim of RT was to ensure maximum benefit to the local community and to minimise the harmful effects.

“The objective of Responsible Tourism is to provide jobs and income to the local population while protecting the state’s environment, culture and tradition. While tourists can enjoy scenic beauty of the locality, the local population can improve their livelihood,” the minister said.Kadakampally said the recognition RT has got at the national and international levels is a matter of pride for every Keralite. He said Kerala Tourism will become the symbol of survival during the Covid pandemic.