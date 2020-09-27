STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kerala has made great strides in Responsible Tourism’

He said the main aim of RT was to ensure maximum benefit to the local community and to minimise the harmful effects.

Published: 27th September 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the world is discussing the idea of development of local communities through tourism, Kerala has already made rapid strides in that field, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a message on the eve of World Tourism Day on Sunday (September 27).The Minister said the state was able to ensure local development by implementing Responsible Tourism (RT) which has now become a model for the world. He said the main aim of RT was to ensure maximum benefit to the local community and to minimise the harmful effects.

“The objective of Responsible Tourism is to provide jobs and income to the local population while protecting the state’s environment, culture and tradition. While tourists can enjoy scenic beauty of the locality, the local population can improve their livelihood,” the minister said.Kadakampally said the recognition RT has got at the national and international levels is a matter of pride for every Keralite. He said Kerala Tourism will become the symbol of survival during the Covid pandemic.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Tourism
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp