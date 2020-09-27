Lamp lit to mark anniversary of Swadeshabhimani’s exile

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Ansalan, MLA, on Saturday evening lit a lamp, called the ‘Athijeevana Jwala’ at Neyyattinkara, marking the year-long observation of the anniversary of the exile of journalist Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai from erstwhile Travancore. Ramakrishna Pillai was exiled on September 26, 1910. He was exiled and arrested for his nationalistic articles against the then Diwan C Rajagopalachari and the Travancore Kings. On Saturday morning, a memorial meeting was held at ‘Koodillaveedu’ the house of Ramakrishna Pillai.