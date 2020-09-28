STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

With 853 more infected, active COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram nearing 10,000-mark

In the vulnerable category, 88 children under 15 years and 106 above 60 years got infected.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 853 new cases, including 349 women and 504 men. With this, Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be the first the district in the state to have 10,000 active cases.

In the vulnerable category, 88 children under 15 years and 106 above 60 years got infected. As many as 651 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 171 people remains unknown. 

With six more deaths, Covid toll in the district touched 214. On a positive note, 1,742 people, who had been under observation, completed their quarantine period without any symptoms and 434 people recovered from the disease. The total number of people under observation has reached 29,051. With the district recording the maximum number of patients and deaths due to Covid-19 in the state, the stress due to pandemic has also risen. The number of people seeking mental support through the control room has crossed the 3,000 mark. Out of the 170 calls received at the control room, 44 people sought support for mental health on Sunday. 

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp