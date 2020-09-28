With 853 more infected, active COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram nearing 10,000-mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 853 new cases, including 349 women and 504 men. With this, Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be the first the district in the state to have 10,000 active cases.

In the vulnerable category, 88 children under 15 years and 106 above 60 years got infected. As many as 651 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 171 people remains unknown.

With six more deaths, Covid toll in the district touched 214. On a positive note, 1,742 people, who had been under observation, completed their quarantine period without any symptoms and 434 people recovered from the disease. The total number of people under observation has reached 29,051. With the district recording the maximum number of patients and deaths due to Covid-19 in the state, the stress due to pandemic has also risen. The number of people seeking mental support through the control room has crossed the 3,000 mark. Out of the 170 calls received at the control room, 44 people sought support for mental health on Sunday.