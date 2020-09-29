District admn looks to overhaul Covid strategy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its plans to contain the rapid Covid spread, the district administration is now looking at a possible mobility restriction in two taluks -- Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara. The district administration proposed this to the government, pointing out the alarming number of cases in both taluks. A final decision, however, is yet to be taken. The proposal comes as the district has 6,464 active Covid cases with Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara taluks leading with 2,924 and 1,628 cases, respectively. The restrictions proposed include stopping public transport, limiting passengers in private vehicles and a complete ban on travelling by people falling under high-risk category. The administration also demands a relook into the implementation of Unlock 4.0 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Containment zones

The new proposal goes on to reveal that the micro-containment policy has been ineffective, espe-

cially in urban areas, and the adminstration wants the minimum of a ward being declared a containment zone. Under it, all social political gatherings in the two taluks are to be banned and only 15 people allowed in marriage and funeral functions.

‘Rope in private hospitals’

Another request has been made to revise the discharge guidelines of asymptomatic category A patients. The request emphasises on a five-day release period rather than the current 10, citing the possibility of a surge in cases. The administration also wants 25 per cent of beds in the private hospitals be allocated to Covid patients, taking over of the hospital in case the management is unwilling to provide as many beds, making sufficient appointments to meet the needs of the hospitals, converting more government hospitals into Covid hospitals and making it mandatory for private hospitals to treat patients with other illnesses at the government rates.

However, Mayor K Sreekumar holds a slightly different opinion. He said that the existing restrictions need to be strictly enforced. “We might have to go for harsher steps like lockdown considering the situation worsens,” said the mayor.

Three Covid deaths in district

Despite less number of tests conducted the previous day, the capital district on Monday recorded three Covid deaths. A total of 486 tested positive out of which 404 got infected through local transmission. The deceased are Karunakaran Nair (79) from Neyyattinkara, Balakrishnan (85) from Naruvamoodu and Vijayamma (68) from Venjaramoodu. The source of infection of 59 persons is not known. Among the total patients who tested positive on the day, 77 are above the age of 60, while 37 are below the age of 15. A total of 17 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Monday. The district now has 9,906 active cases. A total of 506 patietnts also recovered on the day.

More containment zones in dist

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, new containment zones were declared in the district on Monday. Tholicode town ward, Pambady, Thevanpara and Kannankara in Anappetty ward, Thekkumoodu, Undapparaa and Kavummoola in Thevanpara ward of Tholicode panchayat, Chavarkode in Navaikkulam panchayat, Vattaparambu, Ottasekharamangalam, Kuravara, Valicode and Kadambara in Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, Kilikunnam lane in Kadakampally, Pettah ward, Vivekananda Nagar in Poojappura and Kachani ward under the corporation, Karayalathukonam ward in Karakulam panchayat, Arayoor, Chenkal and Vlathankara wards in Chenkal panchayat, Kolichira, Muttappalam and Maruthoor in Azhoor panchayat were added to the new containment zone list. Meanwhile, Palliyara ward in Mudakkal panchayat, Mandapakunnu ward in Nellanad panchayat, Kattaikkal ward in Manickal panchayat, Maradi, Kunniyode, Kakkavila, Puthusseri, Pazhaya Uchakkada and Venkulam ward in Karode pancahayat have been removed from the list.