Kerala calls for amending draft ESZ notification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the wake of growing protests over fixing of buffer zones around sanctuaries, the state is all set to urge the Centre to amend the draft ESZ (Eco-Sensitive Zone) notification.
The state will submit its first set of recommendations by October 5, said State Forests Minister K Raju. He said an inspection would be carried out to find out whether the draft notification has included human habitats inside the buffer zone. 

With the draft notification inviting widespread opposition, especially in the Malabar region, Raju convened a high-level meeting with the head of Forests Force, Chief Wildlife Warden and other senior officials on Monday.Protests were witnessed in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts where 17 villages (13 in  Kozhikode and four in Wayanad) have been included in the designated buffer zone. As per the draft notification, areas in 0 to 1km radius of the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary have been earmarked as Eco-Sensitive Zone. 

“The buffer zone has been marked to the extent of 0 to 1 km radius of the sanctuary. The government is of the view that if there are human habitats inside this area, they should be excluded. If there is appropriate ESZ outside the boundary, but close to the sanctuary, including forests/plantations, that can be included in the buffer zone,” said Raju. The current dispensation sent its recommendations after taking into consideration the farmers’ issues and protests. 

If human habitats are included in the buffer zone map of each sanctuary, the state will request the Centre to exclude the same on a case-to-case basis. “We have asked DFOs (Divisional Forest Officers) to submit proposals for amendments by September 30. Once we receive the Chief Minister’s consent, we will send it to the Centre urging it to amend the draft notification,” said the minister.

