Parallel services take KSRTC for a ride

Currently, KSRTC operates 375 trips within the city. Though it makes D1.15 crore daily, it is less than the D6.5 crore collected before the lockdown

Published: 29th September 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

A jeep and bus offering unauthorised parallel service waiting for passengers

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite its monopoly in route permits in the district, KSRTC is anxious about the thriving parallel services by private contract carriers as a significant number of passengers on major routes opt to commute by the latter. Though the pandemic has forced KSRTC to reduce the number of schedules, it gets fewer passengers due to the aggressive operation of unauthorised private services. As a result, KSRTC has been losing a major share of the revenue.The situation has worsened as more offices have resumed working in full capacity. Parassala, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara, Pothancode, Venjarammoodu, Vattappara, Attingal and Chirayinkeezhu are some of the locations where parallel services are more active. 

“One would think that parallel services thrive because KSRTC operates less number of buses these days. But these services operate only in the locations where KSRTC operates,” said a KSRTC officer. The parallel services comprise jeeps, minibuses and tourist buses. Large buses are used for inter-district travel.
Before the lockdown, there were around 700 parallel services using vehicles ranging from minibuses to tempo travellers in Neyyattinkara alone. In comparison, the depot used to have around 90 to 95 buses daily. While KSRTC had scheduled services on the by-routes of Manjavilakom-Karakonam, Pozhiyoor and Vellarada every 20 minutes, the parallel services made it a point to operate ahead of each schedule.

Currently, KSRTC operates 375 trips within the city and 359 to the outskirts. Though it makes a daily collection of Rs 1.15 crore which is less than the Rs 6.5 crore collected before the lockdown, officials feel it could earn more by effectively curbing activities of the parallel services. “We can earn at least Rs 10 lakh if we can control the number of unauthorised services,” said a KSRTC officer.Though the KSRTC and Motor Vehicles Department(MVD) started four special squads to curb such illegal services it became dysfunctional during the lockdown. However, the former demanded reactivating the squad services after several unit heads complained of revenue loss. 

“Police officers on the field are aware of these illegal services. But they turn a blind eye. So we are pushing for operationalising the squad,” said the officer. The squad consists of a KSRTC officer, assistant motor vehicle inspectors and civil police officers. While regional transport officers (enforcement) from Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kazhakoottam and Kattakada are inducted in the squad, civil police officers are drawn from traffic police stations. Earlier, the squad had booked illegal operators and fined them Rs 5,000 for violating the permit rules under Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

