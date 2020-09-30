988 Covid cases with no known sources of infection in one week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In one week, 988 cases of Covid with no known source of infection were reported from the district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a general trend of misusing lockdown relaxations is seen in Thiruvananthapuram. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday.“There is virus spread in almost all parts of the district. In the past one week, the cases in risk categories were also high with 567 patients below the age of 15 and 786 cases above the age of 60. The Covid protocols must be strictly followed here,” he said.

As many as 935 tested positive for Covid on Tuesday among which 767 were infections through local transmissions. 131 among them have no known source of infections. Two deaths were also reported.Among the total patients who tested positive on the day, 138 are above the age of 60 while 92 are below the age of 15. A total of 17 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Tuesday. The district now has 10405 active cases. 433 recoveries were also reported.

The deceased are Raveendran (61) and Vikraman (70). As on Tuesday, 1811 people were newly under observation in the district. 40 people who need psychological support called to the mental health help line. 4388 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. 186 calls were made to the collectorate control room.