Ease of doing business: Kerala govt launches KSWIFT 2.0

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has launched the new online version of the single-window clearance system to encourage new entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.Called KSWIFT 2.0, the Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance system will enable an online platform for providing licences and necessary approvals for entrepreneurs in the state.

In addition, the new version will also enable an incentive support scheme and provisional tax deposit system through the platform. A five-member committee has been constituted to monitor the approvals and to inform the basic details including project expenses and pollution control board rules to entrepreneurs within seven days if the investors or entrepreneurs are not included in the red category, he said.