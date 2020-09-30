Opposition trying to derail development work: LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By demanding a CBI probe, the opposition is deliberately trying to thwart the development work carried out by the government, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.He spoke to reporters after the LDF meeting on Tuesday. Though Vijayaraghavan denied it, sources said the meeting decided to ask the government to bring an ordinance to prevent the CBI from taking over investigation into the alleged scam in the Life Mission scheme.

The meeting acknowledged that several projects and schemes are progressing well in the state. The meeting expressed its anguish at the way in which Opposition parties have been blocking developmental initiatives by bringing in central agencies to probe into the alleged scams in some schemes.