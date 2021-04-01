Coastal votes key to turn the tide of Chirayinkeezhu

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu, known for its coastal villages and coir units, has reoriented its cultural landscape ever since it emerged as an assembly constituency in 2011. The new constituency was formed chiselling out portions from Attingal, Kazhakoottam and erstwhile Kilimanoor constituencies. The rustic flavour of the constituency underwent a major change after a part of Kazhakoottam, which comprised the regions housing Bio 360 Life Sciences Park and Technocity, was integrated into Chirayinkeezhu giving it a spot in the IT map in the state.

Traditionally a stronghold of Left parties, especially the CPI, the winds of change have given hope for other fronts to give a better fight this time. A major portion of the constituency lies along the coastal belt - the 25km-long coast that stretches between Thumba and Nedunganda inhabited by fishermen and coir workers. All the candidates have completed multiple campaigns along the stretch, meeting people and religious heads. The topic of campaign revolves around addressing the lives and livelihood of people.

The LDF has once again fielded V Sasi, the deputy speaker, for a hat-trick win. The Kumarapuram-native increased his majority from 2011 (12,225) to 2016 (14,332). This time too he is confident of bettering his record as he approaches voters with the development initiatives of the LDF government and his own efforts in the constituency.

“The majority of population in Chirayinkeezhu is lower-income group and middle class people. I have given priority to address their issues. I understand those issues without being told to because I myself have faced some of those,” said Sasi after a corner meeting held at Kizhuvilam panchayat.

From providing automated spinning machines in coir units to developing roads and schools, the LDF campaign highlights over `1000-crore developments undertaken by Sasi. Special focus has been given to the development of memorials in the name of poet Kumaran Asan and actor Prem Nazir. The development of taluk hospital and construction of railway overbridge have also found place in campaign to connect with the voters.

The rival camps have pitted young candidates who have proven their mettle in local body elections. Congress’ B S Anoop has used his guy-next-door charm to connect with the voters. He pitches his humble background and experience as an elected representative of district panchayat during the campaign.

“There is a strong resentment among people for the lack of development in the constituency. The drinking water issue alone is enough to vote against the LDF,” said Anoop during a vehicle rally at Kadakavoor, a stronghold of LDF.

The UDF has pitched its focus in the vast coastal belt to tap the growing resentment related to sea erosion and issues associated with harbour development in Muthalapozhi. The assembly constituency is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. The decisive majority of Adoor Prakash in 2019 Parliament election has raised the hopes of UDF camp.

Ashanath G S, the NDA candidate, exuded confidence in the victory of party in the constituency. Having retained the Pappanamcode division in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the 32-year-old district secretary of Yuva Morcha is a rising star within the party. “The people of Chirayinkeezhu want a change. I can sense it from the positive response when I meet them,” said Ashanath during her campaign at Mangalapuram.

Apart from addressing the drinking water shortage, the NDA campaign focuses on building an indoor stadium to promote sports, a crematorium in Anchuthengu and entrepreneurship among youths. The NDA made its presence felt in the 2016 assembly election when it’s candidate P P Vava secured 19,478 votes, which is over 14 per cent of the total votes polled. The election also saw the vote share of both LDF and UDF declining.