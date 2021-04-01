Excise goes on pre-election hunt

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise squad in the capital has registered over 100 cases of illegal liquor trade and supply of narcotic substances in the city limits. With barely a week left for the elections, the drive that began on March 5 has been intensified. April 1 and 2 are dry days (first day of the month and Good Friday, respectively). There is also a ban on liquor sale on the poll day and the day before it. These factors are adding to the flow of illicit liquor from Tamil Nadu.

As per excise data, a total of 125 abkari cases have been registered in the district since March 5. Besides, the district reported 23 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases and 465 Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) violations in the period.

As many as 105 people were arrested for abkari law cases and 24 were arrested in connection with narcotics. The abkari cases include the sale of illicit liquor, possession of liquor made in another state and boot-legging. The cases were registered following 1,064 raids at various places in the district.

G Harikrishna Pillai, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad, told TNIE that they are on high alert across the district, including coastal regions and high-range areas.

“Four units are operating in four zones — southern, central, northern and eastern — of the district. A special unit is operating at the Amaravila checkpost and other checkpoints on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. We have received information that the liquor and narcotic trade will go up close to the elections. We are leaving no stone unturned and there will be round-the-clock surveillance,” he said.

In addition to four units, the excise squad has also formed three mobile striking units for surveillance. They have also tied up with the police and coast guards to strengthen vigil in coastal areas. Vehicle inspections are being conducted daily, apart from checks at local distillery units.

The vigil will be stepped up in tribal and coastal belts too. Separate motorcycle squads will be deployed to cover district borders and roads in remote areas. Joint inspections with the support of Tamil Nadu police will also be conducted, said the officer.