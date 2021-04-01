STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State misusing rice by Centre for school kids: K Surendran

The BJP president also alleged widespread irregularities in postal voting in the state.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has hoarded rice allocated free of cost by the Centre for distribution among schoolchildren and has used it for free food kit distribution in the state, BJP state president K Surendran has alleged. Surendran told reporters here on Wednesday that  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was hesitant to ask where the rice in the kit came from. Both Chennithala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan do not want to acknowledge that the rice was provided by the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP president also alleged widespread irregularities in postal voting in the state. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are seen participating in LDF rallies. These BLOs collect postal votes by taking CPM workers along with them and without informing representatives of other parties, he alleged.“Nobody can say for sure where these postal votes will end up. In Konni, polling officers, who went to collect postal votes, were accompanied by CPM workers carrying food kits,” he said.Widespread malpractices in postal voting was one of the reasons for BJP losing many seats in Thiruvananthapuram corporation by a whisker, Surendran said. 

‘Jose silenced’ 
Surendran said Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who voiced concerns about Christian girls falling prey to love jihad, was quickly silenced by Pinarayi and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The concerns over love jihad were not voiced by Hindu Aikyavedi alone, but also by various Christian groups, he pointed out.

The BJP leader also hit out at Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan for allegedly misusing the powers of the legislature to start business venture in the Middle East. On the other hand, the chief minister shied away from giving a response on the issue, Surendran said.
 

TAGS
K Surendran BJP Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
