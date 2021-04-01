STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies join the campaign trail

As digital platforms are now a popular campaigning tool, many techies are doing their bit by working behind the scenes

Published: 01st April 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Kerala goes to poll on April 6. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nithin S B, a techie and his friends have developed a fact-checking portal, aimed at bringing out the truth in politics. “The digital space is vast and it could often be difficult to know the genuineness of a particular data. To curb the spread of misinformation and malicious propaganda on social media, we thought of creating a fact checking platform with evidence. We will showcase how the false campaigns were started and reveal the truth to the public. The portal, ‘https://factbook.media’, was started last year in May and is managed by a team of IT employees from across the state,” says Nithin.

The team has been divided into two — technical and content. “The content team mainly focuses on ideating innovative captions that are catchy and smart. Contents are not based on a particular political ideology but different choices of the techies who have their own political leanings,” says Nithin. The portal helps the public to get complete information about various projects, their current status with the necessary information, including the news reports.

Dummy voting machine app
Technopark-based Suvindas and Chandu V R have come up with a mobile application that features a dummy voting machine.“The dummy voting machine application aims at creating awareness among the voters to cast their votes. The application includes the names of the candidates along with their symbols. While distributing the voter slips, the candidates can also show a demo of voting to the voters and make them familiar with the process,” said Vishnu Rajendran, one of the team members.

The mobile application has already been made available to LDF candidates from across the state, including P Rajeev, V K Prasanth, Kadakampally Surendran and G Stephen. 

Research and Videos
Another group of political enthusiasts from various IT companies have been actively engaged in creating digital posters for the candidates. A separate team is also involved in researching various topics such as various projects held in the state. 

“We have been releasing campaign materials to be used in various social networks. Through the help of Facebook posts and videos, we try to simplify things for the public to understand them better. We also provide research-based information on candidates,” said a techie, who is one of the members handling social media campaigns for political parties.

“There are more than 200 volunteers, who are trained and are actively involved in promoting the campaigns through social media. However, we don’t focus on trolls and aim to produce more content based on facts. For instance, one of our videos promoting LDF based on five years of their rule is already an instant hit. Based on facts, we make videos, slides and posters for the candidates,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp