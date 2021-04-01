Techies join the campaign trail

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nithin S B, a techie and his friends have developed a fact-checking portal, aimed at bringing out the truth in politics. “The digital space is vast and it could often be difficult to know the genuineness of a particular data. To curb the spread of misinformation and malicious propaganda on social media, we thought of creating a fact checking platform with evidence. We will showcase how the false campaigns were started and reveal the truth to the public. The portal, ‘https://factbook.media’, was started last year in May and is managed by a team of IT employees from across the state,” says Nithin.

The team has been divided into two — technical and content. “The content team mainly focuses on ideating innovative captions that are catchy and smart. Contents are not based on a particular political ideology but different choices of the techies who have their own political leanings,” says Nithin. The portal helps the public to get complete information about various projects, their current status with the necessary information, including the news reports.

Dummy voting machine app

Technopark-based Suvindas and Chandu V R have come up with a mobile application that features a dummy voting machine.“The dummy voting machine application aims at creating awareness among the voters to cast their votes. The application includes the names of the candidates along with their symbols. While distributing the voter slips, the candidates can also show a demo of voting to the voters and make them familiar with the process,” said Vishnu Rajendran, one of the team members.

The mobile application has already been made available to LDF candidates from across the state, including P Rajeev, V K Prasanth, Kadakampally Surendran and G Stephen.

Research and Videos

Another group of political enthusiasts from various IT companies have been actively engaged in creating digital posters for the candidates. A separate team is also involved in researching various topics such as various projects held in the state.

“We have been releasing campaign materials to be used in various social networks. Through the help of Facebook posts and videos, we try to simplify things for the public to understand them better. We also provide research-based information on candidates,” said a techie, who is one of the members handling social media campaigns for political parties.

“There are more than 200 volunteers, who are trained and are actively involved in promoting the campaigns through social media. However, we don’t focus on trolls and aim to produce more content based on facts. For instance, one of our videos promoting LDF based on five years of their rule is already an instant hit. Based on facts, we make videos, slides and posters for the candidates,” he added.