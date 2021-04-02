STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adoor Prakash decries PM Modi visit on Good Friday

The MP from Attingal expressed anguish at the manner in which the prayer timings at churches have been rescheduled, to facilitate the arrival and journey of Modi in central Kerala.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:52 AM

Attingal  MP Adoor Prakash (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adoor Prakash, MP, said the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Good Friday is a challenge to the Christian community. He also said that the BJP leadership has asked the community in Konni not to stage the ‘Way of the Cross’ procession on Friday morning. 

“The Prime Minister has the right to go anywhere. Modi’s arrival on Good Friday at Konni, where there is a sizeable Christian population, and BJP leaders asking the churches to reschedule their prayer timings  are highly deplorable. Curbs have also been imposed on movement of vehicles,” said Adoor Prakash. 
Besides, Modi is scheduled to address an election rally at Kazhakoottam in the evening. 

