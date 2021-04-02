STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kozhikode cycle mayor thanks LDF’s VK Prasanth

According to the cycling enthusiast, a political party for the first time has included projects to improve cycling culture in its election manifesto.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To express gratitude for supporting and declaring projects to uplift the cycling culture in the state, LDF candidate VK Prasanth was felicitated by the Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode, Sahir Abdul Jabbar, on Wednesday. Sahir cycled from Kozhikode in 19 hours to reach Thiruvananthapuram to visit Prasanth. 

According to the cycling enthusiast, a political party for the first time has included projects to improve cycling culture in its election manifesto.

“Cycling enthusiasts from across the state had submitted our demands to all major political parties. But the initiative was taken up only by LDF. So, as a token of gratitude, I decided to pay a visit to LDF candidate V K Prasanth, who is also a cycling enthusiast. I presented him with a metal replica of a cycle as a token of our love,” says Sahir. 

The Kozhikode native started at 9am on March 30 from Ramanattukara and finished his ride the next day at 4am. “To make the visit special, I decided to finish the journey in the stipulated time. Thus, I covered more than 400 kilometres within 19 hours,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Prasanth Kozhikode
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp