Kozhikode cycle mayor thanks LDF’s VK Prasanth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To express gratitude for supporting and declaring projects to uplift the cycling culture in the state, LDF candidate VK Prasanth was felicitated by the Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode, Sahir Abdul Jabbar, on Wednesday. Sahir cycled from Kozhikode in 19 hours to reach Thiruvananthapuram to visit Prasanth.

According to the cycling enthusiast, a political party for the first time has included projects to improve cycling culture in its election manifesto.

“Cycling enthusiasts from across the state had submitted our demands to all major political parties. But the initiative was taken up only by LDF. So, as a token of gratitude, I decided to pay a visit to LDF candidate V K Prasanth, who is also a cycling enthusiast. I presented him with a metal replica of a cycle as a token of our love,” says Sahir.

The Kozhikode native started at 9am on March 30 from Ramanattukara and finished his ride the next day at 4am. “To make the visit special, I decided to finish the journey in the stipulated time. Thus, I covered more than 400 kilometres within 19 hours,” he adds.