Capital development: BJP's VV Rajesh submits plea to PM Modi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP district president and NDA candidate in Vattiyoorkavu VV Rajesh has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hasten the infrastructure development of Thiruvananthapuram airport through private participation. In the memorandum, Rajesh also urged the Prime Minister’s intervention in realising the long-cherished dream of the people of Thiruvananthapuram to set up a bench of Kerala High Court in the capital city.

Rajesh also pointed out that the successive governments of the state have not paid any attention to the development of the city over the past four decades. The memorandum was submitted to the PM during the NDA’s election rally at the Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom.