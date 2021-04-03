STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM and BJP could merge: Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the CPM and BJP could merge themselves in the wake of the deal between the parties for the assembly election.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the CPM and BJP could merge themselves in the wake of the deal between the parties for the assembly election. He was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the LDF and UDF were twin brothers when it comes to politics, communalism and favouritism.

Chennithala wondered why the PM did not comment on RSS ideologue R Balashankar’s revelation on the poll deal between the BJP and the CPM. The PM did not even reject it. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government are emulating the BJP government at the Centre on all fronts. Hence it would be better if they merge. The PM should have explained why gold and dollar smuggling cases are in freezer despite strong deposition by witnesses. 

It is a joke when the PM speaks about Kerala’s development although his government has neglected Kerala. He should have explained why Kerala was denied its due share. The PM’s tears over Sabarimala are to fool the people.

