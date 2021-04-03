Decks cleared, work on elevated highway back on track

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the last hurdle which hit the development of Kazhakoottam elevated highway project is over. A 110-KV electric line which passed across the NH-66 near Technopark gate had posed a major hurdle for the construction of the first longest four-lane elevated highway in the state. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had approached the state government to shift the electric line, it was delayed due to the permission from KSEB. However, the KSEB has given the nod and shifted the lines.

“The KSEB has given permission and shifted the lines. Now, we can go ahead with the construction. Though the girders were placed on the pillars, the workers could not make headway on laying concrete and other works, including footpaths,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project manager.

Meanwhile, the issue between NHAI and Kazhakoottam police have also been resolved. The police have given permission to hand over the land which included the compound wall of the police station and the construction of service roads have started. The police had earlier blocked the NHAI to demolish the buildings for constructing service roads citing that the NHAI’s move created acute traffic congestion in the area. The delay in the construction of service roads at Kazhakoottam-Vetturoad side also created nightmare for motorists whenever there is rainfall.

“Now, we can complete the remaining major works soon and it can be commissioned in October itself,” Pradeep said. The elevated highway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme is a key infrastructure project that will be completed at an estimated `195 crore. The officials in charge said, once completed, it will be the longest highway in the state.

It will stretch across 2.72 km from CSI Mission Hospital to Technopark phase III. A total of 79 pillars, each 25 to 30 metres apart, are being erected. Each lane of the four-lane road will be 9.5m wide. Once built, the highway will ease the traffic congestion in Technopark and make commutation smooth for passengers heading from Kollam side.

The contractor of the project is Rameshwar Dayal Sons and Cheriyan Varkey Constructions. The project had hit a roadblock in 2017 owing to the delay in receiving the Letter of Acceptance (LOA).

Land acquisition was also a major hurdle.

Road to steady development